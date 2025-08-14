Congressional hearing brings Defense Production Act concerns to Wright-Patt

Davidson chairs the House Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions, while French leads the Committee on Financial Services.

The Defense Production Act provides a “cornerstone authority” for national security, Davidson and French maintain, helping to on-shore or “friend-shore” defense-relevant manufacturing back to the United States or to friendly, allied nations.

The Department of Defense turned to the DPA most recently to support the processing of rare earths minerals.

Wright-Patterson is where much of the Air Force’s acquisition and research work happens.

“Wright-Patterson is central to addressing these challenges,” Davidson said.

The Defense Production Act or “DPA” is due to expire next month, with the end of the federal government’s fiscal year. The act gives the president broad authority to direct the private sector to respond to national security needs.

And under the DPA, the Air Force — including professionals at Wright-Patterson —help in the administration of what’s called “Title III,” an authority for the president to shape domestic industrial strengths.

Jeffrey Frankston, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense on industrial base resilience, called Title III a “force-multiplier.”

Charles Ormsby is acting director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, at Wright-Patterson, helping to lead Air Force work in materials and manufacturing technology.

Ormsby explained in the hearing his team’s work, saying the team is executing 109 “technical investment agreements,” working to ensure “investments achieve a resilient defense industrial base.”

“Our expertise extends to projects across critical chemicals, critical minerals and materials, hypersonics, radiation-hardened microelectronics” and energy storage, he said.

The DPA Title III Executive Agent Program Office (which Ormsby leads) employs more than 60 government civilians and contractors to support this work.

Title III-funded capabilities and projects push technology forward, Davidson said. But he added:

“Nevertheless, limitations persist. Streamlining the DPA process could enable faster agreements and expand flexible contracting. Increasing funding flexibility would allow Wright-Patt to prioritize emerging technologies as well as improving existing supply chains.”