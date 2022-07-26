Construction begins on Beavercreek indoor gun range

Construction has begun on a new indoor shooting center in Beavercreek. Midwest Shooting Center’s new location in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center — just southwest of the U.S. 35-North Fairfield Road interchange — will open late this fall, the company announced Tuesday.
The 35,000 square-foot facility in Beavercreek will have 22 indoor lanes, a selection of rental equipment, a private event space, a gunsmith department, and over $1 million in retail products. The company also offers classes and semi-private firearms training, including beginners training and CCW courses.
Each Midwest Shooting Center location averages between 2,500 and 3,000 members and serves 6,000 to 8,000 customers per week, CEO David Sabo previously told the Dayton Daily News. The renovation and purchase cost of the Beavercreek property was $7.5 million, with total development cost upwards of $10 million.
“For far too long indoor firearm range/retail locations have been characterized as intimidating, unfriendly, unwelcoming, and primarily catering to the expert enthusiast,” Sabo said. “We take pride in the surprisingly personable approach our staff takes with each and every customer. Whether you are a beginner or expert, training for a competition or just having a fun afternoon with your family, your visit to Midwest Shooting Center will be a memorable one.”
Midwest Shooting Center is currently conducting a pre-opening membership drive. The business said membership, at $30-35 per month, includes unlimited range time, discounts, access to members-only lounge and events, first access to products, and more.
The company’s membership office is open at 3287 Seajay Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Midwest Shooting Center currently operates four locations in Lima, Fort Wayne, Pittsburgh and the Toledo suburb of Sylvania. The Beavercreek location is one of four new centers the company plans to roll out later this year, the other three being Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.
About the Author