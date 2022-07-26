Construction begins on Beavercreek indoor gun range

The 35,000 square-foot facility in Beavercreek will have 22 indoor lanes, a selection of rental equipment, a private event space, a gunsmith department, and over $1 million in retail products. The company also offers classes and semi-private firearms training, including beginners training and CCW courses.

Each Midwest Shooting Center location averages between 2,500 and 3,000 members and serves 6,000 to 8,000 customers per week, CEO David Sabo previously told the Dayton Daily News. The renovation and purchase cost of the Beavercreek property was $7.5 million, with total development cost upwards of $10 million.