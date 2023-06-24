Construction begins on fiber optic network in Bellbrook

Metronet announced that construction of its ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic network has begun in Bellbrook. Metronet’s investment in Bellbrook will provide residents and businesses with access to fiber-optic internet.

Construction began in the northwest corner of the city near Possum Run Road and will expand rapidly throughout the community with the first customers expected to be connected by the fall of 2023. Those interested in Metronet services may visit metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation.

Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.