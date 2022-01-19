Construction of ‘enormous’ $65M sewer project aimed at ensuring continued water safety

Explore Census data shows area communities diversifying

The county’s sewer system uses several screens to filter out larger matter. The water then undergoes chemical treatment at the MCES facility and is tested before it is released back into the rivers.

MCES has approximately 30,000 sewer connections that flow to WRWRF, the majority of which are funneled through the Dryden Road facility, Hilliard said.

While individual pieces of equipment have been replaced or rebuilt, a significant portion of the equipment is original, he said. Due to the corrosive nature of sewage, equipment life expectancy can vary from as little as 15 years to 25 years depending on the specific equipment and its application, Hilliard said.

There has never been a complete facility shutdown or untreated sewage releases, he said.

“We haven’t had a failure,” he said. “If we ever had a failure, if any of that infrastructure ever failed, it’s critical because two things are going to happen. Either we’re going to have a problem where the wastewater is going to go right into the river or it would cause backups in the system, so people’s homes, especially the ones with basements, we could have some backups.”

While nothing at the Dryden Road facility is considered “malfunctioning,” parts of the building feature aging equipment that is more costly to upgrade and maintain than to replace it altogether, Hilliard said.

“The building itself requires repairs, such as a new roof, new windows, HVAC upgrades, drywall replacement, electrical upgrades, etcetera, that require money to be spent on an already-aged building,” he said. “MCES performed a cost study on this property, and it was determined that moving our lab to downtown would be a better use of taxpayer dollars.”

The project will mean MCES abandoning the four-stories-deep Dryden Road facility, but some of the office space on the first floor may be repurposed, he said. The laboratory there will move to downtown Dayton, Hilliard said.

Carrying out pre-treatment at WRWRF instead of the Dryden Road facility eliminates the cost of round-the-clock staffing and some of the maintenance costs, he said. Upgrading the county’s aging pumps protects the system as a whole.

MCES spokeswoman Megan O’Leary said the WRWRF is “a critical point” in the county’s sewer system. The SMART project is a preventative measure to stay ahead of any potential issues, she said.

“Like every other county in America, we deal with aging infrastructure,” O’Leary said. “In order to continue having reliable services for our residents, we need to make sure that this is not going to fail.”

Montgomery County ESC conducted an in-depth condition assessment of not only the treatment equipment but also the electrical, structural, mechanical and HVAC systems and found most of it to be nearing the end of its useful life, Hilliard said. In addition to the condition of the equipment, it also considered operations and maintenance of the facility when determining to replace the existing equipment or to construct new infrastructure, he said.

Montgomery County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Miami Twp.-based Ulliman Schutte Construction for design and construction of the SMART project, which is expected to wrap up in 2024.

MCES previously accepted sewage at its Dryden Road facility from haulers, residents who have independent septage tanks and need to have them emptied regularly.

“These residents are not tied into our sewer system,” he said. “As part of this streamlining process, we are no longer accepting septage from haulers beginning April 1.”