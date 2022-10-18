Consumers office says AES Ohio wants $100 million from customers in ‘deferred expenses’

While the ESP process was originally allowed to ensure that electricity prices would not increase too much as utilities shifted to a deregulated market, opponents argue now that the process lets power companies raise costs through new charges added to customers’ bills.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) staff held a technical hearing on the company’s ESP application Tuesday. Sharon Schroder, regulatory affairs director for AES Ohio, said the plan’s goal is to ease “price spikes” making charges predictable to ride out market volatility, she said.

AES Ohio standard service customers faced higher electric rates this year after a wholesale energy auction this spring, an auction that happened not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and at a time of general inflation, when energy was quickly becoming more expensive.

At least at one point this year, AES Ohio’s generation rate, or its “price to compare” with other companies, was the highest in Ohio at 10.91 cents per kilowatt-hour of usage for residential customers, doubling the previous rate.

“We had an unfortunate date,” Schroder said Tuesday, referring to this year’s auction.

Reliable funding brought on by the ESP will allow new investments and reliable service, Schroder said. AES Ohio transmission units are older than many of its peers, she said.

Mark Vest, senior director of Ohio transmission and distribution for AES U.S. Services, said in testimony filed with the PUCO last month that 45% of AES Ohio’s substations are more than 30 years old, while 24% are over 50 years old. Over 45% of AES Ohio’s distribution poles are more than 40 years old, 35% are over 50 years old, Vest also said.

Robert Adams, the company’s rates manager, also testified in September that AES Ohio’s transmission and distribution rates are the lowest in Ohio, and “will remain the lowest even including the impact of the company’s proposed ESP.”

Questions about the OCC’s latest assertion were sent to representatives of both the OCC and AES Ohio.

The process for considering a newly filed ESP involves consideration by PUCO staff members, who make a recommendation to commission members. There will be formal evidentiary hearings before the commission votes on the plan, a PUCO spokesman said.

AES Ohio provides electric transmission and distribution service to more than 527,000 customers across its 6,000 square mile service territory.