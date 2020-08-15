Coronavirus: 107,674 cases, 3,824 deaths reported in Ohio

102,016 cases and 3,546 deaths are confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,210 people have been hospitalized and 2,767 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. 82 new hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported in the last 24 hours.

As the return to school nears for many students, the Ohio Department of Health has established that face shields are not an appropriate substitute for a face mask or cloth face covering and are prohibiting their use.