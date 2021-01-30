Coronavirus: 4,191 cases, 51 deaths reported Saturday

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 4,191 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total cases since March of 2020 to 892,781. Yesterday, the state passed 11,000 deaths from coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
New cases per day are falling, with a 21-day average of 5,800. Within the past day, 51 more deaths were reported, bringing total deaths to 11,121.
Since March, 46,135 people have been hospitalized, with 183 hospitalizations reported in the past day, ODH reported. The 21-day average for hospitalizations is 242 people every day.
Currently, 2,506 people are hospitalized in Ohio, a 17 percent drop in patients in the past week. Currently, about one in eight patients are COVID-19 positive, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 752 people are currently hospitalized.
Tomorrow is the deadline to apply for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance fund. Bars and restaurants with on-premise liquor permits can apply for an assistance payment of $2,500. The fund is non-competitive.
Governor Mike DeWine has designated $38.7 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide payments to bars and restaurants to help them through the financial difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s website reported. The deadline to apply is January 31.