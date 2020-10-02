Coronavirus: 6th-graders at Baker Middle School in Fairborn to stay home

Remote learning starts Friday and continues through Oct. 9, Students are scheduled to return Oct. 12 to the school building off Lincoln Drive in Fairborn. Seventh- and eighth-graders are not affected and will continue to report to school for in-person instruction, Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli wrote in a letter sent Thursday to Baker families.

“Today, we were alerted of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Baker Middle School. We are working closely with Greene County Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as part of the COVID19 investigation,” Lolli wrote.