Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Greene County?

Approximately 20 percent of the Greene County population has completed their vaccine, totaling 33,556 people, the Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday.

Nearly 77 percent of Greene County’s population between the ages of 70 and 74 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, just under 6,000 people, the ODH reported. Approximately 64 percent of those between 70 and 74 years old in Greene County have completed their dose, just under 5,000 people, the ODH reported. Just under 73 percent of those aged 80 and older in Greene County have received at least one dose, totaling 5,228 people. 65 percent of those aged 80 and older have completed their vaccine, just under 4,700 people, the ODH reported.