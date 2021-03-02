Coronavirus: Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 daily cases for 5th straight day

The health department will now use death certificate date to for coronavirus deaths, which will cause a delay in death data. As a result, deaths will only be updated twice a week on the ODH coronavirus dashboards.

The state will no longer include probable deaths because all deaths will be confirmed.

As of Tuesday, Ohio has reported 16,750 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Nearly 15% of Ohio’s population, 1,725,712 people, has received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and just over 8%, 938,600 people, has completed the vaccine.