Coronavirus: Pandemic cancels Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook for 2nd year

The 42nd annual Sugar Maple Festival was canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on current and ongoing state restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the festival was not able to obtain permits even with safety modifications, organizers said in a release.
“We are saddened to share this news, but we will be back next spring, bigger and better! Save the date - April 22-24, 2022.”
