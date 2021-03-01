Coronavirus: Phone registration still available for Miami County vaccine clinic

Registration is open for a Miami County Public Health coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for later this week.
To sign up for a vaccine appointment call 937-573-3461. Online registration filled up and closed shortly after 10 a.m.
Once phone appointments are full, registration will close entirely.
Registration was initially set up open on Thursday, but Public Health had not received its vaccine allotment at that time. It is not clear how any doses the health agency has received.
For more information on vaccine eligibility and other providers in Miami County, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.