Coroner: 1 dead, 2 injured in Miami County crash

A man has died and two people were injured in a crash south of Piqua in Miami County on Tuesday.
Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn confirmed he was called to a two-vehicle crash at Washington and Farrington roads.
The driver of one of the vehicles was killed in the crash. One person was transported to the hospital by CareFlight and a second person was taken to a local hospital, Ginn said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
In Other News
1
Man accused of shooting relative who reportedly tried to intervene...
2
Butler County Jail facing civil rights lawsuit as it prepares to house...
3
3 vehicles hit, including cruiser, during chase that reaches 100-plus...
4
Patrons at Xenia bar can now get breakfast on weekends: ‘We needed to...
5
‘We are watching the gutting of VA,’ veterans groups warn in wake of...
About the Author