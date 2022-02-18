Hamburger icon
One person dies after rollover crash in Dayton

Local News
By Daniel Susco
37 minutes ago

One person has died after a rollover crash in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to the 3600 block of Needmore Road this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3:40 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Cruze in a ditch, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that the car was on its side, and a crews found an unresponsive male victim.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

