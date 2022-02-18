One person dies after rollover crash in Dayton

One person has died after a rollover crash in Dayton.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to the 3600 block of Needmore Road this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3:40 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Cruze in a ditch, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Records said that the car was on its side, and a crews found an unresponsive male victim.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
