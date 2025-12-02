Coroner IDs inmate who died after reportedly taking pain medicine in Montgomery County Jail

His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates alerted a correctional officer to an inmate having a medical emergency, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer determined the inmate, later identified as Forest, wasn’t breathing.

Staff immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures. Forest was pronounced dead about an hour later, at 5:29 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Forest’s death. Detectives discovered Forest took another inmate’s prescription pain medication, which is not allowed in the housing unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmate reportedly admitted to giving some of the medication to Forest.

Once the coroner’s office completes its report and the toxicology results are available, the sheriff’s office will review the case with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.