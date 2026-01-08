Coroner: Montgomery County Jail inmate died from natural causes

Around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 11, an inmate reported Keiter was having a medical emergency, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Correctional and medica staff began CPR as Dayton Fire Department was called.

Fire department personnel transported Keiter to Kettering Health Dayton, where he was pronounced dead.

Keiter was facing dozens of charges in the death and dismemberment of his father, 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr.

Edgar Keiter Sr.’s legs were found at the end of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road in Trotwood on April 22, 2024.

Investigators used a serial number from a knee replacement surgery to identify the remains, Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said.

Trotwood and Kettering police searched Edgar Keiter Sr.’s Croftshire Drive home in Kettering a few days later and discovered appliances and carpeting missing from the apartment. It appeared bleach had been poured on the floor, according to a Kettering police report.

The rest of Edgar Keiter Sr.’s remains were found in a Trotwood storage unit.

As a result of the investigation, a grand jury indicted Edgar Keiter Jr. on 34 charges, including murder, aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

His son, Tygan Keiter, was accused of staging texts using his grandfather’s phone to make it look like Edgar Keiter Sr. was still alive.

Edgar Keiter Jr.’s girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, allegedly saw him put his father’s body in the storage unit and said she might have to help get rid of the body.

Tygan Keiter was sentenced to a years in prison and Reiff was sentenced to 18 months in prison.