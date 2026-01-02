Coroner’s office responds after shooting reported in Dayton

A The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office investigator was called to Illinois Avenue after a shooting was reported Friday morning in Dayton.
At 5:57 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and finding a man on the ground in the first block of Illinois Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
The caller said the man was in a puddle of blood and he believed the man was dead. A gun was reportedly on the ground near him.
The caller told dispatchers he heard three or four shots and went outside. He didn’t see anyone else.
The coroner’s office confirmed an investigator responded to Illinois Avenue.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
