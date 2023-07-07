Coroner’s office seeks help identifying body recovered from Great Miami River in Miami Twp.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a body recovered from the Great Miami River in Miami Twp. last week.

The remains belong to a male with a distinct tattoo that appears to be a sword covering their back, according to the coroner’s office. The age has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at 937-225-4156.

Kayakers found the body on June 30 near Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shephard Road.

Five Rivers MetroParks rangers responded to the river around 9:20 a.m.

Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess said the body was in some tree limbs and debris. There was significant decomposition, so crews could not immediately identify the gender or approximate age.

Aiden Clark, a middle school student from Miami Twp., was on a kayak trip with Taiters Kayak Solutions to fish on the Great Miami River.

He had been fishing for 20 to 30 minutes when he said his lure got caught.

When he retrieved his lure from an overhang, he saw a human femur.

Clark said his friends also checked it out and immediately called 911 to report the body.