Coroner’s office seeks help identifying man’s remains found in Dayton in 2023

An anthropology analysis determined the remains were a Caucasian or Hispanic man between ages 45 to 69 years old, according to the coroner’s office.

He was between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 9 inches.

The coroner’s office released an artist’s rendering of what the man may have looked like.

Black Under Armor shorts with red inserts down the sides, dark Starter athletic pants, black Reebok shoes with white soles and a Heritor watch were found with the remains.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.