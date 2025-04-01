Coroner’s office seeks help identifying man’s remains found in Dayton in 2023

Composite sketch of unidentified body found in Dayton. MONTGOMERY COUNTY CORONER'S OFFICE, CONTRIBUTED

Composite sketch of unidentified body found in Dayton. MONTGOMERY COUNTY CORONER'S OFFICE, CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man’s remains found in Dayton more than a year ago.

On Nov. 22, 2023, skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Shelby Avenue.

An anthropology analysis determined the remains were a Caucasian or Hispanic man between ages 45 to 69 years old, according to the coroner’s office.

A Heritor watch was found with skeletal remains found in a wooded area on Shelby Avenue in Dayton on Nov. 22, 2023. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the man.

icon to expand image

He was between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 9 inches.

The coroner’s office released an artist’s rendering of what the man may have looked like.

Black Under Armor shorts with red inserts down the sides, dark Starter athletic pants, black Reebok shoes with white soles and a Heritor watch were found with the remains.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.

In Other News
1
‘When is this going to stop?‘: Family of man who died in jail seeks...
2
Woman’s death being investigated as homicide after body found in Dayton...
3
Man in life-threatening conditioning following shooting, crash in...
4
Omega CDC buys former Colonel White high school property in Dayton
5
‘The building is art:’ Downtown Dayton’s Deneau Tower has offices...

About the Author