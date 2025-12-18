Council to address Wright-Patt resiliency in closed executive session

Consultant Matrix Design Group, of Maryland, worked on two studies for the council last year, plans designed to ensure that, first, local development and government operations don’t interfere with the base’s missions and, second, a military installation resiliency plan examining natural and manmade factors that might impede the base and its working population.

The projects to be considered in private executive session Thursday are sensitive and are related to the overall functioning of the base, said David Burrows, a member of the council and an executive with the Dayton Development Coalition.

“It could be natural-disaster-type issues. It’s to protect (the base), so things don’t get shut down, or things don’t stop if there’s a natural disaster or something catastrophic or dependency potentially on a utility company,” he said. “Essentially, keeping the base running efficiently.”

The Wright-Patterson council by law is considered a municipal government in Ohio. It can pass laws and spend money much like other municipal governance bodies.

Initially, a council meeting scheduled for Dec. 11 was cancelled, leaving the next meeting set for Jan. 8, 2026. Then, five days later, Thursday’s executive session was scheduled.