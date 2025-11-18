Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region

Here is a list of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:

🎄Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade at The Greene

When: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 21. At 6:30 p.m., the Santa Arrival Parade makes its way to the tree lighting.

Where: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

More info: Join at Center Court for an evening of holiday magic as the 50-foot tree is lit. Enjoy photos with Santa, a live reindeer petting zoo, and more.

🎄Springboro Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Rotary Park, 330 S. Main St., Springboro

More info: The tree lighting is during Christmas in Historic Springboro festival. There will be craft and food vendors, music and more.

🎄Centerville Holiday Tree Lighting

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville

More info: The first 200 kids at the tree lighting will receive a light-up holiday wand. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available beginning at 5 p.m. while supplies last.

🎄The Grand Illumination

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Prouty Plaza. 405 Public Square, Troy

More info: The grand tree lighting will happen at 6:45 p.m. Enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa and refreshments, shopping, and more.

🎄Holiday in the City - The Grand Illumination

When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Downtown Springfield

More info: Santa’s parade begins at 6 p.m. with the Grand Illumination at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks and drone show at 7 p.m. There will be outdoor ice skating, kid’s rides, and more.

🎄Lebanon Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Christmas Tree Park, 100 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

More info: The lighting will be during the Lebanon Holiday Cheer event.

🎄Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination and Parade

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Courthouse Square, Third and Main streets, Dayton

More info: Watch the holidays light up during Dayton’s traditional tree lighting on Courthouse Square, followed by a nighttime parade, sparkling with more than 100,000 lights. There will be live music, holiday contest and more.

🎄Carlisle Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Carlisle City Hall, 760 W. Central Ave.

🎄Hometown Holiday Event and Tree Lighting in Fairborn

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Main Street, Fairborn

More info: Families can come to Santa’s Candy Cane Land at Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St., where kids can participate in free activities such as craft stations, a Santa letter writing station, and an inflatable snow globe to grab a fun picture. Take a walk down Main Street to the sounds of the Fairborn Civic Band playing your favorite holiday tunes to see Santa at the Tree, where he will have a special gift for each child. Santa will light the tree.

🎄Mayor’s Tree Lighting & Santa

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Lincoln Park Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

🎄Monroe Christmas Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: 233 S. Main St., Monroe.

More info: The annual Christmas on the Plaza events includes pony rides, inflatables and other family-friendly festivities.

🎄Lighting Up Oakwood & Holiday of Lights

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Oakwood streets and Shafor Park

More info: Lit luminarias will line the boulevards on Far Hills Avenue and Shafor Boulevard as well as the City Building, Community Center, Smith Gardens, Huffman, Shafor, Orchardly and Fairridge Parks and other areas around the city. The grand illumination of the city tree will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Shafor Park. There will be horse-drawn carriage and wagon rides through the streets.