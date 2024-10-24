County allocates $5 million emergency funds to Developmental Disabilities Board

The MCBDDS recently announced plans for 62 layoffs and the suspension of non-mandated services to address an $8.9 million budget shortfall.

Expenses have been rising due to increases in the number of clients served and the cost of services, as well as mandated Medicaid waiver service increases from the state of Ohio.

“MCBDDS has been aware of the need to transition more services to alternative means and providers, to improve efficiencies while maintaining or improving services and outcomes for consumers. However, increases in expenses and the number of people served have outpaced the MCBDDS’ resources,” said Greg Holler, Human Services Levy Council chair.

The Montgomery County commission awarded $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to MCBDDS after it declared a fiscal emergency in 2023. That one-time funding source, according to MCBDDS officials, was used to cover costs related to Medicaid waiver matches and other expenses.

In January 2024, the Ohio Board of Developmental Disabilities implemented a 32% rate increase for Medicaid waivers, of which every one of the 88 county boards statewide is expected to pay 8%. In the case of MCBDDS, this 8% equated to $6 million in 2024. The board received its invoice with this updated rate in July.

Montgomery County commissioner Judy Dodge said the emergency funding may give the MCBDDS a little more time to shift their business model and preserve jobs that were at risk of budget cuts.

“It will take some time to transition to reliable providers that our residents and their families deserve,” said County Commissioner Judy Dodge.

The MCBDDS is overseen by a seven member board; five members are appointed by the Montgomery County commission and two by the Montgomery County Probate Judge.

The Montgomery County commission previously approved $58.7 million of its 2024 budget for MCBDDS. The latest $5 million in emergency funding will augment the 2025 budget submission. Social Services represent 43% ($443.4 million) of the county’s 2024 budget, according to a Montgomery County press release.