County has more openings than usual; job fair is April 7

Marvene Mitchell-Cook, county workforce director, said they have more positions open than typical.

Montgomery County government is a massive employer, with over 4,000 workers. Mitchell-Cook said they are hiring for a range of resumes. The job fair is looking to fill positions from social services, to animal welfare, to finance.

“We have entry-level on up to management level,” Mitchell-Cook said.

The following departments are participating in the job fair:

Accounting/finance

Animal Resource Center

Information technology

Community and economic development

Purchasing

Job and family services

Children services

Environmental services

Risk, safety and emergency management

Stillwater Center

Human resources

Facilities management

Workforce development

Montgomery County Juvenile Court

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

How to attend

The Montgomery County Job Fair is scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton. Attendees are encouraged to dress for an interview and bring their resume.

While walk-ins will be accepted until 4 p.m., registration is recommended. To register, visit https://thejobcenter.org/montgomerycountyjobfair/.