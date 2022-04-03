County has more openings than usual; job fair is April 7

Montgomery County government officials for years have helped businesses build their local workforce, but now the county officials are preparing for their own recruitment event to fill a large number of open government positions.
“What is different about this job fair is the positions are within our own operations,” said Michael Colbert, county administrator.
County officials will be holding a job fair this week, recruiting for nearly 100 positions in more than a dozen departments.
The Montgomery County Job Fair is scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Business Solutions Center, at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton.
The job fair comes at a time of heightened competition for workers across the private and public sectors, as a record number of U.S. employees quit their jobs and competitive options abound.
Marvene Mitchell-Cook, county workforce director, said they have more positions open than typical.
Montgomery County government is a massive employer, with over 4,000 workers. Mitchell-Cook said they are hiring for a range of resumes. The job fair is looking to fill positions from social services, to animal welfare, to finance.
“We have entry-level on up to management level,” Mitchell-Cook said.
The following departments are participating in the job fair:
- Accounting/finance
- Animal Resource Center
- Information technology
- Community and economic development
- Purchasing
- Job and family services
- Children services
- Environmental services
- Risk, safety and emergency management
- Stillwater Center
- Human resources
- Facilities management
- Workforce development
- Montgomery County Juvenile Court
- Montgomery County Clerk of Courts
- Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
How to attend
The Montgomery County Job Fair is scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton. Attendees are encouraged to dress for an interview and bring their resume.
While walk-ins will be accepted until 4 p.m., registration is recommended. To register, visit https://thejobcenter.org/montgomerycountyjobfair/.
About the Author