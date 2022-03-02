Inflation has everyone’s attention now but there are also plenty of signs the U.S. economy is on the right track as we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the economic indicators:
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
See all of the Dayton Daily News stories in this series on inflation:
Inflation hitting local families, businesses; when will the pain stop?
Here is how inflation impacts two Dayton region businesses
PHOTOS: Families and business cope with inflation
5 things to know about the Consumer Price Index
What are signs that U.S. economy is on right track?
Follow LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook
In Other News
1
5 things to know about the Consumer Price Index
2
Local chef, Dayton leaders say restaurant traffic increasing
3
How inflation impacts two Dayton region businesses
4
Inflation hitting local families, businesses. When will the pain stop?
5
Land of Illusion $190 million expansion may be doomed by federal...
About the Author