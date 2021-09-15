County wants to diversify contractors as $40M in projects are on tap

“We have projected investment of more than $12 million in capital projects this year and about $28 million going into next year,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said. “In doing this, we’re looking for more local, diverse companies to become vendors with us … We want them to be a partner with us and bid on these projects.”

The event from noon to 2 p.m. will help businesses learn how to do business with the county and search for contract opportunities on upcoming projects. The session, led by the county's Purchasing Department, will be held at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton. There is no cost and no need to register beforehand.