County wants to diversify contractors as $40M in projects are on tap

With $40 million in capital project spending on the near horizon, Montgomery County is holding a vendor outreach event Thursday to boost the number of companies owned by women, minorities and veterans that compete for the contracts.
“We have projected investment of more than $12 million in capital projects this year and about $28 million going into next year,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said. “In doing this, we’re looking for more local, diverse companies to become vendors with us … We want them to be a partner with us and bid on these projects.”
The event from noon to 2 p.m. will help businesses learn how to do business with the county and search for contract opportunities on upcoming projects. The session, led by the county's Purchasing Department, will be held at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton. There is no cost, and no need to register beforehand.
Colbert said the larger projects run the gamut from replacing water mains, to renovating restrooms, to making facilities more handicap accessible. But the county has a host of other needs, including for supplies, marketing and design services. Montgomery County government contracts about $133 million with outside companies each year for various goods and services, according to the county.
Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said this is another way the commissioners are working to ensure all businesses have an equal chance to compete for county contracts.
“We’re all committed to equity and justice for all citizens within all aspects of county government, especially including purchasing,” she said.