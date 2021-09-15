dayton-daily-news logo
X

County wants to diversify contractors as $40M in projects are on tap

Montgomery County’s new Business Solutions Center offers businesses a one-stop-shop to access resources and services. Cathy Petersen/CONTRIBUTOR
Caption
Montgomery County’s new Business Solutions Center offers businesses a one-stop-shop to access resources and services. Cathy Petersen/CONTRIBUTOR

Local News
By Chris Stewart
24 minutes ago
Goal is to get more companies owned by women, minorities and veterans to bid on projects.

With $40 million in capital project spending on the near horizon, Montgomery County is holding a vendor outreach event Thursday to boost the number of companies owned by women, minorities and veterans that compete for the contracts.

“We have projected investment of more than $12 million in capital projects this year and about $28 million going into next year,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said. “In doing this, we’re looking for more local, diverse companies to become vendors with us … We want them to be a partner with us and bid on these projects.”

ExploreDayton-Kettering ranked among best metro areas for minority-owned businesses

The event from noon to 2 p.m. will help businesses learn how to do business with the county and search for contract opportunities on upcoming projects. The session, led by the county’s Purchasing Department, will be held at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton. There is no cost and no need to register beforehand. There is no cost, and no need to register beforehand.

Colbert said the larger projects run the gamut from replacing water mains, to renovating restrooms, to making facilities more handicap accessible. But the county has a host of other needs, including for supplies, marketing and design services. Montgomery County government contracts about $133 million with outside companies each year for various goods and services, according to the county.

Explore10 Black-owned businesses in Dayton area you should know about

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said this is another way the commissioners are working to ensure all businesses have an equal chance to compete for county contracts.

“We’re all committed to equity and justice for all citizens within all aspects of county government, especially including purchasing,” she said.

In Other News
1
Crash involving semi sends 1 to hospital in Dayton
2
Deadline today to approve new maps for Ohio House, Senate districts
3
Reminder: State hearing on higher AES Ohio rates set for Friday in...
4
Vietnamese pot-bellied pig is a pet, can stay in his home, judge rules
5
New details emerge on Oregon District restaurant owner’s Centerville...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top