Court denies appeal of arbitration order reinstating former Dayton police sergeant

He was placed on unpaid leave on June 3, 2024, after being found guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of unlawful restraint, according to the police department.

His employment was terminated on Aug. 9, 2024.

The Fraternal Order of Police filed grievances challenging both the unpaid leave and the termination.

An arbitrator ruled on March 14, 2025, that Setty should be reinstated with a 30-day suspension, back pay, benefits and seniority restored, according to the police department.

Police said the city sought judicial review of that decision.

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court denied the appeal towards the end of February of this year.

“My concern is about our officers, this department, and this profession,” said Kamran Afzal, police chief with the Dayton Police Department. “I strongly believe that the correct decision is and remains that Setty should not work for this department.”

The city said it will appeal this decision.