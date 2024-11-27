Court records: Charges filed after boy, girl kept to room in house found wandering in Dayton

One of Shepherd’s charges is a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Nov. 18, Dayton police were called to the 3300 block of Arlene Avenue after a person found two children wandering the street.

“The children, a 9‐year‐old girl and an 8‐year‐old boy, told officers that they had been left home alone and were seeking help,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “The 8‐year‐old boy had significant, visible injuries.”

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The boy had severe swelling to his face and lips and lacerations on his back, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where staff said his injuries raised concerns of him being tortured, according to court records.

Knox is accused of punching the boy in the face several times. He the boyfriend of Shephard, the children’s mother.

A search warrant revealed the room the children were confined to was full of trash and debris and showed other signs of physical abuse, according to court documents.

“Ms. Shepherd stated that she believed the children were confined to the room since summer 2024,” an affidavit read. “She stated she last saw her son in October 2024 and her daughter in early November 2024.”

Knox was in charge of the children’s schooling and meals, Shepherd told police.

The girl said they were not allowed outside the room or Knox would punish them, according to court records. She also said Knox used lighters, belts, a box cutter and his hands to abuse the boy.

“It is unimaginable that an adult male would repeatedly punch an 8‐year‐old child in the face, and it’s just as disturbing to think that the child’s mother would allow it,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “I am thankful that these child victims took it upon themselves to leave that violent and abusive home.”

Heck also praised the person who found the children and got them to safety.

Knox is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and Shepherd, who is free, is set to be arraigned Dec. 5.