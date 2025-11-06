Police: Closures expected for several hours following crash on I-75 North near U.S. 35

Interstate 75 North is closed near U.S. 35 due to a crash late Thursday morning.
“The area is expected to be shutdown for several hours, please use an alternate route of travel,” read a post on the Dayton Police and Fire Facebook account.
The crash was reported at 10:55 a.m. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated two tractor-trailers were involved.
All I-75 North lanes are closed at West Second Street/Salem Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website. The left lane of I-75 South is also closed.
It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
We will update this story as more information is available.
