Crash closes I-75 south in Harrison Twp.

By Kristen Spicker
Updated 13 minutes ago

I-17 south is closed in Harrison Twp. near Neff and Wagner Ford roads following a crash Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m., according to initial reports. One vehicle was involved, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

ExploreAll of Ohio under Winter Storm Warning: Morning driving could be dangerous

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm moves through the state, bringing, snow, freezing rain, ice and sleet to the area.

Thursday morning, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan and Preble counties were under Level 1 snow emergencies. Under Level 1, roads are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as ice.

