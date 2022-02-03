Crash closes I-75 south in Harrison Twp.

I-17 south is closed in Harrison Twp. near Neff and Wagner Ford roads following a crash Thursday morning.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m., according to initial reports. One vehicle was involved, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
MONTGOMERY CO: I-75 SB is CLOSED at Neff Rd/Wagner Ford Rd due to a crash. You can see our camera is iced over. Please avoid unnecessary travel. Check https://t.co/q57yd29Tia for updates. pic.twitter.com/wNrX8acOTR— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 3, 2022
The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm moves through the state, bringing, snow, freezing rain, ice and sleet to the area.
Thursday morning, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan and Preble counties were under Level 1 snow emergencies. Under Level 1, roads are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as ice.
