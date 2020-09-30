X

Crews called to fire at Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

By Jen Balduf

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a fire at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to a fire near one of the mall entrances by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857, which serves Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp., warned people on social media to “avoid the area due to a large emergency response."

There were no reports of injuries and the fire is under investigation.

