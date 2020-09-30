Crews called to fire at Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a fire at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to a fire near one of the mall entrances by Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857, which serves Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp., warned people on social media to “avoid the area due to a large emergency response."
*Active Incident* Crews are on the scene of a fire at Fairfield Commons Mall. Please avoid the area due to a large emergency response #oapff #oapffonthejob #iaff pic.twitter.com/JlwvKS3WSI— Beavercreek FFS 2857 (@creekffs2857) September 29, 2020
There were no reports of injuries and the fire is under investigation.