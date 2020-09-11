X

Gunshot victim shot multiple times with rifle in Dayton

By Jen Balduf

A gunshot victim was shot multiple times with a rifle Friday evening in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A hunting rifle is believed to be the weapon used, according to reports.

Dayton police are searching for the suspect vehicle, which was described as a red Jeep truck last seen headed east on Nicholas Road in Dayton.

