Crews to shift barriers, reopen ramp to NB I-75 near downtown Dayton over weekend

Once the shift is completed, the ramp from Wagner-Ford Road to northbound I-75, which has been closed due to construction, will reopen.

The new traffic flow will be in place through 2026, ODOT said.

While the barriers are being moved, Northbound traffic will be reduced to the single contraflow lane and the following entrance/exit ramps to I-75 North will be closed:

Keowee Street

Webster Street

Ohio 4/Ohio 48 (Main Street)

Stanley Avenue

Wagner-Ford Road

Needmore Road

Southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration.