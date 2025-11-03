Crews to shift barriers, reopen ramp to NB I-75 near downtown Dayton over weekend

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced this weekend crews will shift barrier walls and reopen one ramp that was previously closed on Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street.
On Saturday night, ODOT said the contractor will move the two normal northbound lanes of I-75 to the interior of the highway so they can work on the exterior lanes. ODOT said there will still be a single northbound contraflow lane on the southbound side of the highway.
Once the shift is completed, the ramp from Wagner-Ford Road to northbound I-75, which has been closed due to construction, will reopen.
The new traffic flow will be in place through 2026, ODOT said.
While the barriers are being moved, Northbound traffic will be reduced to the single contraflow lane and the following entrance/exit ramps to I-75 North will be closed:
- Keowee Street
- Webster Street
- Ohio 4/Ohio 48 (Main Street)
- Stanley Avenue
- Wagner-Ford Road
- Needmore Road
Southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration.
About the Author