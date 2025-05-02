Critical injuries reported after vehicle hits house in West Carrollton

Breaking: Stratacache CEO: Tower sustained $1 million-plus in wind damage

Three people were critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a West Carrollton house Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Alex Road.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house, said West Carrollton police Officer Christ Fairchild.

The three people injured — two 19-year-olds and a juvenile — were all in the vehicle. There were people inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The estimated cost of damage to the house was not available. However, utilities had to be shut off and the residents were not able to stay in the house, Fairchild said.

The crash remains under investigation.

