Critical injuries reported after vehicle hits house in West Carrollton

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house, said West Carrollton police Officer Christ Fairchild.

The three people injured — two 19-year-olds and a juvenile — were all in the vehicle. There were people inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The estimated cost of damage to the house was not available. However, utilities had to be shut off and the residents were not able to stay in the house, Fairchild said.

The crash remains under investigation.