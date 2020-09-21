5 things to know about President Trump’s visit today

Lusheck said the President will likely talk about his accomplishments for Ohio’s workers and his plans to help Ohio’s workers.

Can the community attend the event?

Tickets are required for this event and were sold out in less than 24 hours.

Lusheck said Trump will speak to a crowd of invited supporters and volunteers, but the event is not open to the general public at this point. State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who also is Montgomery County GOP chairman, said Montgomery County and surrounding counties received 1,200 tickets to distribute.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bemidji, Minn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Why is Trump coming to Ohio?

Ohio is traditionally seen as a battleground state. Trump won Ohio in 2016. He also won Montgomery County, beating Hillary Clinton by about 1,900 votes. He was the first Republican to win Montgomery County since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

“It’s an honor that the president is coming back to Montgomery County again. Obviously, we are a battleground county in the state of Ohio and we welcome his visit and look forward to seeing him,” Plummer said.

The Ohio Democratic Party this week released a statement saying: “Donald Trump thinks he can play Ohioans for fools. The last time he parachuted into northwest Ohio, he promised that our future ‘never ever looked brighter.’ Eight months later, thousands of Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, working families are picking up the pieces of a shattered economy.”

Evan Machan, communications director for the Ohio Republican Party, said the party is looking forward to the President coming to Ohio.

“It is no secret that the president loves coming here. President Trump will firmly win Ohio and we are looking forward to the president being here on Monday,” Machan said.

Will Trump’s visit have an impact on flights out of the airport?

The Dayton International Airport said there are no planned disruptions during the President’s visit. The event should not have an impact on incoming or outgoing flights, the airport said.

Vandalia police said they had no street closings or traffic updates to report ahead of Trump’s visit.

Is there a way to watch/will there be a livestream?

There will not be a livestream of the event online, Lusheck said, but those who want to watch the President’s speech will likely be able to watch on national cable news networks.