Customs officers seize methamphetamine hidden in sculptures in Cincinnati

Local News
By Daniel Susco
9 minutes ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that its officers at the port of Cincinnati discovered methamphetamine concealed inside two clay sculptures.

According to a release, on Friday, Oct. 29, CBP officers were examining incoming freight from Canada when they chose a shipment described as two sculptures and a family photo for an x-ray inspection.

The officers saw inconsistencies with the density of the sculptures, the release said, so they drilled a small hole in each sculpture and found a white powder.

The powder tested positive for methamphetamine, CBP said. The powder and sculptures weighed just over five points together.

CBP said that the shipment was heading for a private residence in Auckland, New Zealand.

CBP’s Director of the Chicago Field Office LaFonda Sutton-Burke said, “This is just another great example of how CBP works with our international partners throughout the world to combat illegal narcotics.”

About the Author

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

