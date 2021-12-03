Darke County appoints interim sheriff

The Darke County Republican Central Committee unanimously elected Whittaker to fill the vacancy left by Spencer, a Republican. By Ohio statute, the party leadership is responsible for choosing a person to fill any unexpired term of an office vacated by a member of its party.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be selected by the Republican Central Committee to serve the citizens of Darke County as their sheriff. I look forward to leading the men and women of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in providing professional service with integrity to our county,” Whittaker said. “I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support I have received and especially to retired Sheriff Spencer for his mentoring of me over the last 12 years as his chief deputy. I feel his strong leadership has prepared me for the future.”