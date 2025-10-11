Days numbered: Old oak tree to be removed at Miami County Courthouse

The tree was the focus of preservation efforts following the Courthouse renovation in 2019-20 but its condition continued to worsen, commissioners said in a statement.

“After exhausting all preservation options, we now recommend removal to ensure safety and the long-term health of the (courthouse) plaza landscape,” a Tree Care Inc. representative told commissioners.

Commissioners said ways to honor the tree’s legacy are being explored.

Safety measures will be in place during the removal Monday, commissioners said.