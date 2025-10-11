Days numbered: Old oak tree to be removed at Miami County Courthouse

The Miami County commissioners’ said it’s time to say good-bye to a historic red oak tree located on the County Courthouse lawn in Troy.
The oak located at the corner of West Main and Short streets will be removed Monday, Oct. 13, due to advanced decline from disease and other environmental stressors. The tree’s condition was assessed in consultation with Tree Care Inc., a state certified arborist.
The tree was the focus of preservation efforts following the Courthouse renovation in 2019-20 but its condition continued to worsen, commissioners said in a statement.
“After exhausting all preservation options, we now recommend removal to ensure safety and the long-term health of the (courthouse) plaza landscape,” a Tree Care Inc. representative told commissioners.
Commissioners said ways to honor the tree’s legacy are being explored.
Safety measures will be in place during the removal Monday, commissioners said.