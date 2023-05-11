X

Dayton approves $80K grant to owners of Third Perk Coffeehouse to expand business

Credit: Staff

The City of Dayton has approved a grant of more than $80,000 in federal funds to go to the owners of Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar to expand its downtown location and develop a new concept, Soul Food Carryout.

In a release, the city said that $82,400 were approved on Wednesday for JM Enterprise.

The company plans to use the funds to pay for commercial kitchens, landscaping, new indoor and outdoor seating and accessories for the coffeehouse and a location for the carryout restaurant at 3907 W Third St., according to the release.

The carryout restaurant is expected to open in July, the release said.

Owner Juanita-Michelle Darden said, “We are recovering from 2022, which was our most challenging year in business for a number of reasons, and it took us a while to snap back. This grant from the Dayton Recovery Plan is helping us spring forward and bloom.”

The funds are being provided from the Dayton Recovery Plan, which is the city’s plan to allocate its $138 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

