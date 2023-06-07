Dayton approves free bus service to Dayton Metro Library West Branch

The bus service is meant to reach residents who currently would have to cross U.S. 35 as pedestrians to reach the library.

The city also said it is still seeking funding to build a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 35 at Abbey Avenue.

Dayton Metro Library Trustee Carl Kennebrew said, “At the library, our primary purpose is access. The new West Branch is a tremendous resource for the community it serves, and we want to ensure that it is accessible to everyone who needs it.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said that providing safe and easy access to the West Brand Library has been a priority for the city, adding, “Thanks to the partnership of the CareSource Foundation, RTA, and Dayton Metro Library, we’re now able to temporality address this issue as we continue pursuing a permanent pedestrian bridge over Rt. 35.”