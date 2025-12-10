Dayton-area firms hailed as ‘best for vets’

Georgia-based Cox Enterprises, owner of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, also was named to the list, ranked fifth out of 245 companies nationally.

“This incredible honor must be earned and is never given lightly or in haste,” Infinity Labs said in a statement.

“Every employer that makes this list is doing more than checking a box; they are actively building cultures that value service, skill and leadership,” said Jon Simkins, executive editor of Military Times and Sightline Media Group.

The publication said it evaluates recruitment and onboarding practices, retention, career advancement programs and other factors in assembling the ranking, including support for employees in the National Guard and Reserve.

“A veteran’s resilience, ingenuity and leadership reflect the strength to adapt to changing circumstances, the drive to forge possibilities and new pathways, and the mindset that empowers our teams to thrive together every day,” said Infinity’s director of human resources, Tarren Khoury. “Bringing veterans into our workforce strengthens our mission, our culture, and the impact we’re able to make with our mission partners.”

Headquartered in Dayton, Infinity Labs specializes in computer modeling, simulation, analysis and other areas.

Wright State University and Sinclair Community College were named to the publication’s “Best for Vets: 2025 Colleges” list.

See the lists for businesses and colleges at bestforvets.militarytimes.com.