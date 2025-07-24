Dayton attorney alleges failures by Children Services in Hershall Creachbaum’s death

“As you know, his death was very tragic and preventable,” said Wright at a press conference on Thursday. “We believe that Children Services failed this child.”

Wright said teachers and police called Children Services on multiple occasions to report issues related to the care of Hershall, who had autism, cerebral palsy and was nonverbal and used a wheelchair.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The criminal investigation into Hershall’s reported death is still ongoing, but his mother has been charged with obstructing justice and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, was charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Dayton Municipal Court records indicate that Kendrick told investigators that Hershall died a day after he struck the boy in the head and pushed him down. Hershall allegedly died weeks before Kendrick reported him missing. Investigators said Kendrick admitted to keeping his body in a freezer but later dumped his remains, first in a suitcase in a field and later in a wooded area on a street near his home.

Hershall’s presumed remains were found on July 12 less than a quarter mile from his home on Xenia Avenue, in a hilly wooded area next to a bridge on McClure Street that goes over U.S. 35, said his grandmother, Missy Creachbaum.

Wright said Hershall should not be dead. He said Children Services should have changed and strengthened its policies and practices after the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins in 2019.

Wright represented Takoda’s estate, after he was killed by his father, who had severely abused the boy. The estate settled a lawsuit with Montgomery County for $3.25 million. Police had been called to Takoda’s home multiple times before his death, and school employees told this news outlet that they made multiple calls to Children Services before Takoda was pulled out of school by his father.

Hershall’s grandmother told this news outlet she believes school employees at Ruskin Elementary contacted Children Services earlier this year because they had concerns about the boy’s and his sister’s welfare. Creachbaum said she heard this secondhand from employees and parent helpers, but she also was contacted by Children Services earlier this year.

Wright said workers who were supposed to keep Hershall safe did not do their job and this led to his death.

Wright said he does not know how long his investigation will take, but he will try to hold everyone accountable who failed to protect the boy.

Hershall lived with his grandmother for much of his life, but she moved her grandson and granddaughter into their mother’s home on Xenia Avenue a year ago. Creachbaum said she made this decision after her landlord did not renew her lease at her home in Springfield.

Months later, in November, Creachbaum was badly injured in a very serious automobile crash. She was hospitalized and then moved into a nursing home after being discharged. She didn’t live with her grandchildren after that, even though she was their legal guardian.

Creachbaum said Johnson would not allow her to move back into their Xenia Avenue home. Creachbaum’s guardianship was dismissed in May after she failed to file the necessary paperwork in Clark County Probate Court.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Wright said his investigation will try to determine which agencies and individuals were supposed to be keeping Hershall safe, and it will try to identify potential gaps in the system that resulted in his death.

“Every adult who was responsible for his care failed him every step of the way, and he shouldn’t be dead, but he his,” said attorney Robert Gresham, with Wright Schulte LLC.