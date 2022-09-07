Dayton awards $100K to expand bike sharing network to West Dayton

Explore New electric bikes for rent coming soon to downtown Dayton

The expansion project would add five to seven new bike-sharing hubs in the target neighborhoods of Grafton Hill, Wright Dunbar, Wolf Creek, Five Oaks and Old Dayton View, as well as pay for other expenses like a new van for Link to use to balance bikes in the expanded network.

Link’s system, which is presented by the Greater Dayton RTA, Bike Miami Valley and Drop Mobility, currently has 37 pick-up and drop-off points in Dayton for its pedal and electric pedal assist bicycles. The most recent expansion added hubs to the Carillon neighborhood.