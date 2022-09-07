dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton awards $100K to expand bike sharing network to West Dayton

The Link bike-share station in the Wright Dunbar business district. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By
The City of Dayton announced it has awarded $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expand the reach of Link: Dayton Bike Share into West Dayton.

The expansion project would add five to seven new bike-sharing hubs in the target neighborhoods of Grafton Hill, Wright Dunbar, Wolf Creek, Five Oaks and Old Dayton View, as well as pay for other expenses like a new van for Link to use to balance bikes in the expanded network.

Link’s system, which is presented by the Greater Dayton RTA, Bike Miami Valley and Drop Mobility, currently has 37 pick-up and drop-off points in Dayton for its pedal and electric pedal assist bicycles. The most recent expansion added hubs to the Carillon neighborhood.

Bike Miami Valley board executive director Laura Estandia said, “We’re thrilled that Link will be one piece of this historic investment on the West Side.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said, “This investment in the West Dayton Link expansion complements the work the city is doing to increase active transportation options in the city and improve the quality of life and health of our residents.”

The funds are part of Dayton’s first round of ARPA investments.

