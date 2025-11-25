Dayton Bomb Squad called after altered smoke grenade found in Trotwood

The Dayton Bomb Squad responded to Trotwood after an altered smoke grenade was found.
Crews responded to the 6200 block of West Third Street around 5:30 p.m. after Trotwood police requested mutual aid.
“Bomb technicians identified the device, which was a consumer-grade smoke grenade, that had been tampered with,” said Dayton police Sgt. Ben Wolodkiewicz. “The device was transported to a local disposal site, where it was rendered safe without incident.”
Trotwood police are handling the investigation. We’ve reached out to the department for more information.
