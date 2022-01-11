Hamburger icon
Dayton Children’s announces COVID vaccine, booster clinics

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced additional COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics for children and younger adults at multiple facilities.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded COVID vaccine booster eligibility for kids. Children 12 to 17 are recommended to receive a booster dose five months after their initial Pfizer vaccine series.

Starting Wednesday, Dayton Children’s will offer vaccine and booster shots at the Connor Child Health Pavilion at 1010 Valley St. in Dayton. Appointments can be made at online.

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Vaccinations and booster doses for people 12 to 21 are from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Dayton Children’s also have a small number of appointments for booster for people ages 12 to 21 next week at the main and south campuses. To schedule an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and type “Dayton Children’s” in the location box and pick the appropriate campus.

The Kids Express facilities in Beavercreek, Mason, Springboro and West Chester also are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 21 and and boosters for those 12 and older. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. To save a spot in line visit https://www.childrensdayton.org/wait-times.

