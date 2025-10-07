Breaking: Early voting for Nov. 4 election starts today: Here’s how to cast your ballot

Dayton Children’s Hospital earns national recognition in annual ratings

Neonatology ranked for the first time
Dayton Children's CEO Deborah Feldman speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the opening of Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Dayton Children’s Hospital earned national recognition in three specialties in the Best Children’s Hospital annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

For the first time, Dayton Children’s earned a national ranking (47) in neonatology.

“Being close to home is essential for families with newborns who need critical care,” said Dr. Mulakkan David Yohannan, division chief of neonatology at Dayton Children’s. “We make sure that parents get advanced, life-saving care while remaining close to their support system.”

Dayton’s Children’s was also ranked nationally in orthopedics (34) and pediatric mental health (top 50).

It is the sixth consecutive year the hospital’s orthopedics division was ranked by U.S. News.

“This team pours its heart and soul into caring for children. We are always looking for ways to reinvent the path to health, whether it be the most innovative spinal surgeries or programs tailored specifically for athletes, because our children deserve nothing but the best,” said Dr. Michael Albert, division chief of pediatric orthopedics.

The hospital’s pediatric mental health services earned an excellent rating in seven key programs: clinical support services, specialized clinics and programs, emergency and urgent care for behavioral health, prevention or reduction of side effects, adoption of health information technology, family support, and involves families in care planning.

U.S. News does not assign numerical rankings for pediatric mental health other than Top 50.

Eleanor Hake, an intern for Dayton Children's, colors while posing a patient to demonstrate functionality in a room at Dayton Children's Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton Children’s new $110 million Mathille Center for Mental Health and Wellness opened this summer to address the growing need for pediatric mental health care.

The project doubled the number of inpatient mental health beds the hospital provides, from 24 to 48.

“From broken bones to fragile newborns to supporting mental health, families can be confident they are receiving expert care right here in their backyard,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Regionally, Cincinnati Children’s and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus were named to U.S. News’ Best Children’s Hospital’s Honor Roll as two of the nation’s top 10 pediatric hospitals.

Both were ranked nationally in 11 pediatric specialties.

