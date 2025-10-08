Dayton Children’s reports phone service is down

Phones are down at Dayton Children’s Hospital following a generator test, according to a post on the hospital’s website.
The outage is affecting phone access and there are some network outages.
Care continues at all locations but may be delayed, according to the post.
Non-emergency calls can be made to 937-751-0437.
