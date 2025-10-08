Breaking: Wrong-way I-70 crash: Driver that killed 2 young people from Greenon might have been at bar beforehand

Dayton Children’s reports phone service is down

Phone lines at Dayton Children's hospital are down following a generator test. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

25 minutes ago
Phones are down at Dayton Children’s Hospital following a generator test, according to a post on the hospital’s website.

The outage is affecting phone access and there are some network outages.

Care continues at all locations but may be delayed, according to the post.

Non-emergency calls can be made to 937-751-0437.

