Dayton Children’s, Sinclair named in top 5 of Forbes list of best Ohio employers

Dayton Children’s Hospital is in the midst of a major expansion of its Springboro campus that include a 70,000-square-foot medical office building, 16-room emergency department and an outpatient surgery center with four operating rooms. The fast-growing pediatric hospital has been re-verified as a Level II pediatric trauma center. ADAM MARSHALL / STAFF

By Business Staff
5 minutes ago

Dayton Children’s Hospital was ranked first in Ohio and Sinclair Community College was ranked fifth on the Forbes list of Best Employers by State 2022.

The magazine said the award recognizes employers who prioritize employment topics like safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.

Dayton Children’s was one of 16 hospitals and health care facilities in Ohio to be recognized on the top 100 list of employers throughout the state.

“Of all the honors Dayton Children’s could receive, I would put being named Best Employers by State from Forbes among the most meaningful because it comes for those who know us best, our staff,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “Our commitment to our employees is to continue to find ways to go above and beyond to ensure that Dayton Children’s remains the best place to work in Ohio.”

Sinclair was one of six universities or colleges in Ohio listed in the top 50.

Other local companies listed in the Top 100 in Ohio were Kettering Health, Miami University, Cleveland-Cliff’s and Premier Health.

Rankings were compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista — a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider — to conduct the study. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside of their own.

This is the fourth year for the magazine’s Best Employers by State survey, which aims to capture the differences in how companies are perceived in various parts of the country.

