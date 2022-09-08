Dayton Children’s, Sinclair named in top 5 of Forbes list of best Ohio employers

Other local companies listed in the Top 100 in Ohio were Kettering Health, Miami University, Cleveland-Cliff’s and Premier Health.

Rankings were compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista — a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider — to conduct the study. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside of their own.

This is the fourth year for the magazine’s Best Employers by State survey, which aims to capture the differences in how companies are perceived in various parts of the country.