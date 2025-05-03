Dayton Children’s starts construction on pediatric urgent care in West Dayton

The pediatric clinic will offer pediatric care services to the families in west Dayton, such as for on-demand care for acute illnesses, minor injuries and health care support, according to CityWide and Dayton Children’s.

“The significance of urgent care for the west side of Dayton is immeasurable,” said Shaiyanne Myrick, a mother and community member of West Dayton.

Having a nearby pediatric urgent care will bring comfort and security to the families who live there, Myrick said.

“We will be seen right in our community at our convenience and making screenings, exams and practitioners easily accessible to those who rely on public transportation,” Myrick said.

Dayton Children’s is receiving $8.5 million in federal new markets tax credits and $1 million in state new markets tax credits for its west Dayton urgent care, according to CityWide Development Corporation.

Dayton Children’s also received $2 million from the state budget for the project, Feldman said. CareSource is also donating $1.5 million to the project.

Having access to a health care facility nearby is something many parents understand the importance of. Scott Markovich, who is CareSource’s executive vice president of markets and products, has had to visit a location near his home a few times, he said.

“I’m the proud father of two boys, and I have refereed several impromptu wrestling matches in our home,” Markovich said. “...But in all seriousness, it’s important that, if members, patients need care, they have care nearby, and by putting this facility in West Dayton that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

The project includes plans for 5,000 square feet of space for the Dayton Children’s urgent care, along with another 7,000 square feet of space for a community partner, which is still to be determined, according to Dayton Children’s.

“I am a child of West Dayton,” said Dr. Alonzo Patterson, III, Dayton Children’s chief equity officer, describing spending time in church as a kid and adding that his family had a barbershop in the area for nearly 40 years.

“Seeing this happen is especially important for me,” Patterson said. “To be apart of it is even more important because this is what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to take care of communities.”

Dayton Children’s sought community input for determining the location of the new pediatric urgent care, settling on 1711 Germantown Street. It will be across the street from DeSoto Bass Courts at Germantown and McCall Streets in the Miami Chapel neighborhood. The 4.3-acre project site was formerly the NIBCO foundry, which ceased operations decades ago.

“At Dayton Children’s, our mission is the relentless pursuit of optimal health for every child within our reach,” Feldman said. “Our reach extends a little further into West Dayton, and we are just getting started.”

The builder of the new urgent care is Synergy Construction. The anticipated opening date for the urgent care is in the summer of 2026.

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital, providing care for more than 400,000 children each year across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering.