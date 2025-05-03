Dayton Children’s starts construction on pediatric urgent care in West Dayton

Million in tax credits, donations going toward project

By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
48 minutes ago
Dayton Children’s has started construction on a new pediatric urgent care in West Dayton in an effort to widen its reach and connect with families in their neighborhood.

“We’re building a promise,” Dayton Children’s CEO Debbie Feldman said. “A promise to the children and families of West Dayton that their health matters. That their care should be close to home, responsive to their needs and rooted in the community in which they live and love.”

The pediatric clinic will offer pediatric care services to the families in west Dayton, such as for on-demand care for acute illnesses, minor injuries and health care support, according to CityWide and Dayton Children’s.

Debbie Feldman, CEO of Dayton Children's, talks about the efforts it took to bring a new pediatric urgent care to West Dayton. SAM WILDOW/STAFF

“The significance of urgent care for the west side of Dayton is immeasurable,” said Shaiyanne Myrick, a mother and community member of West Dayton.

Having a nearby pediatric urgent care will bring comfort and security to the families who live there, Myrick said.

“We will be seen right in our community at our convenience and making screenings, exams and practitioners easily accessible to those who rely on public transportation,” Myrick said.

Shaiyanne Myrick, a mother and community member in West Dayton, talks about the impact a new Dayton Children's urgent care will have on families in the area on May 2, 2025. SAM WILDOW/STAFF

Dayton Children’s is receiving $8.5 million in federal new markets tax credits and $1 million in state new markets tax credits for its west Dayton urgent care, according to CityWide Development Corporation.

Dayton Children’s also received $2 million from the state budget for the project, Feldman said. CareSource is also donating $1.5 million to the project.

Having access to a health care facility nearby is something many parents understand the importance of. Scott Markovich, who is CareSource’s executive vice president of markets and products, has had to visit a location near his home a few times, he said.

“I’m the proud father of two boys, and I have refereed several impromptu wrestling matches in our home,” Markovich said. “...But in all seriousness, it’s important that, if members, patients need care, they have care nearby, and by putting this facility in West Dayton that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products at CareSource, talks about a $1.5 million donation CareSource is giving toward the construction of a new Dayton Children's pediatric urgent care in West Dayton on May 2, 2025. SAM WILDOW/STAFF

The project includes plans for 5,000 square feet of space for the Dayton Children’s urgent care, along with another 7,000 square feet of space for a community partner, which is still to be determined, according to Dayton Children’s.

“I am a child of West Dayton,” said Dr. Alonzo Patterson, III, Dayton Children’s chief equity officer, describing spending time in church as a kid and adding that his family had a barbershop in the area for nearly 40 years.

“Seeing this happen is especially important for me,” Patterson said. “To be apart of it is even more important because this is what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to take care of communities.”

Dayton Children’s sought community input for determining the location of the new pediatric urgent care, settling on 1711 Germantown Street. It will be across the street from DeSoto Bass Courts at Germantown and McCall Streets in the Miami Chapel neighborhood. The 4.3-acre project site was formerly the NIBCO foundry, which ceased operations decades ago.

Dayton Children's Dr. Alonzo Patterson, III, a community physician talks about growing up in West Dayton and the impact of a new pediatric urgent care on May 2, 2025. SAM WILDOW/STAFF

“At Dayton Children’s, our mission is the relentless pursuit of optimal health for every child within our reach,” Feldman said. “Our reach extends a little further into West Dayton, and we are just getting started.”

The builder of the new urgent care is Synergy Construction. The anticipated opening date for the urgent care is in the summer of 2026.

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital, providing care for more than 400,000 children each year across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering.

Dayton Children's officials and other community members and leaders hold a ceremonial dig to kick of the construction of a new pediatric urgent care coming to West Dayton. SAM WILDOW/STAFF

