Dayton Children’s to expand Huber Heights medical facility

Dayton Children’s Hospital will soon expand its Huber Heights outpatient care center and urgent care facility on Old Troy Pike.
Huber Heights Planning Commission in December approved a proposal for construction of a 10,000-square-foot addition to the rear of the existing building, located at 8501 Old Troy Pike. According to Interim City Planner Aaron Sorrell, the project will be presented for city council approval this month.
The proposed expansion will bring the total size of the office building to just under 35,000 feet. This will include the addition of 16 therapy rooms and two group rooms for behavioral and mental health services, along with four additional urgent care rooms, plus support space, according to Cindy Burger, vice president and chief experience officer at Dayton Children’s.
Estimated to be completed by spring 2024, the expansion project will total around $4.5 to $5 million, Burger said.
The expanded building will be constructed using materials and design similar to the existing structure, documents state. The addition will encroach into the existing parking area, which will eliminate eight spaces, leaving a new total of 153 spaces.
Construction of the original $6 million, 25,0000-square-foot medical office building took place in 2015. Dayton Children’s purchased the property earlier that year for just over $1.2 million as part of its continuing strategy to seek out or develop new facilities in which to expand its outpatient care services, representatives said at that time.
Dayton Children’s currently occupies around 13,600 square feet of the multi-tenant building. Other tenants include PriMed, Family Allergy, and Taylor Family Wellness.
In 2018, the health facility began offering pediatric urgent care services for treating minor illnesses and injuries for children from birth to 21 years old. Other services include medical imaging, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and audiology.
Dayton Children’s announced in May 2022 plans to respond to what its leaders see increasingly as a national and local health crisis, with the construction of a $100 million building devoted to mental and behavioral health for children, doubling the number of beds the hospital has for those patients today.
