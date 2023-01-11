Dayton Children’s to expand Huber Heights medical facility

Construction of the original $6 million, 25,0000-square-foot medical office building took place in 2015. Dayton Children’s purchased the property earlier that year for just over $1.2 million as part of its continuing strategy to seek out or develop new facilities in which to expand its outpatient care services, representatives said at that time.

Explore Huber Heights school board to put tax levy on May ballot

Dayton Children’s currently occupies around 13,600 square feet of the multi-tenant building. Other tenants include PriMed, Family Allergy, and Taylor Family Wellness.

In 2018, the health facility began offering pediatric urgent care services for treating minor illnesses and injuries for children from birth to 21 years old. Other services include medical imaging, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and audiology.

Dayton Children’s announced in May 2022 plans to respond to what its leaders see increasingly as a national and local health crisis, with the construction of a $100 million building devoted to mental and behavioral health for children, doubling the number of beds the hospital has for those patients today.