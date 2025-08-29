Dayton Christian gets $500,000 donation for athletic facilities

The athletic field is part of a $4 million multipurpose center at Dayton Christian, which will be used as an athletic facility. The new 10,500-square-foot center will serve as a gymnasium. The facility will also include a 2,700-square-foot weight room.

The interdenominational Christian school at 9391 Washington Church in Miami Twp. serves more than 1,300 students in preschool through 12th grade.

It has also grown rapidly, gaining a 75% increase in enrollment in the last five years.

The school is fundraising $7 million for its Genesis 7 campaign, which will cover an expansion for extracurricular space like chapel, space for sports and fine arts. Level MB of Troy has been hired to design and lead construction of the 10,500-square-foot center.

“Today, Dayton Christian is growing — enrolling more students, expanding programs, and reaching further into our community and the world with the message of Christ,” said Greg McAfee, a local businessman. “But to continue this momentum, we must also build facilities that reflect the excellence of our mission.”

The McAfee family has been community supporter for Dayton Christian for more than 20 years and had children attend the school, according to Dayton Christian.

Dayton Christian head of school Matt Baker thanked the McAfee family for their contribution.

“Community support is critical in the success of projects like Genesis 7,” Baker said. “The addition of this field will have a significant impact on our athletic programs and school culture.”